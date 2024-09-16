Google Asks On Social If You Will Use Gemini AI For SEO

Sep 16, 2024 - 7:21 am 4 by
Filed Under Search Engine Optimization

Google Borgs

In one of the more disassociated social posts Google has made in a while, Google's Small Business account posted a poll asking if you will use Gemini, Google's AI models, to help with your SEO, to help boost your search rankings.

The poll was posted on September 11th (yep) and asked, "PSA: Use Gemini to help optimize SEO and boost your online presence to grow your small business. What SEO task do you plan to use Gemini for first?"

The options were:

  • Keyword Optimization
  • Content Creation
  • Meta Titles/Descriptions
  • Other (Comment Below)

Here is a screenshot of the poll:

Google Gemini Ai Seo Poll

I should note that the poll has been running for almost a week, has only 7 hours left, only 550 or so votes and 33% said content creation, 25% said keyword optimization, 14% said meta titles and descriptions and the other 25% said "other comment below."

Yea, Google's John Mueller has said not to use AI for content, he has said not to use LLMs for SEO advice, Gary Illyes from Google said the same. And while Google has said it is more about thinking about the who, how and why with content and less if it was AI generated - Google's Danny Sullivan recently told us it is more about the use of it for scaled content, which is against Google's guidelines.

That being said, the responses to this poll are funny and dead on. Here are some of those responses:

I cannot include all the responses but you can see them on the poll.

Good going Google!

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Later today, Google has removed this post.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2024

Sep 17, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Sticky Headers For Ads & Results

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Search Tests Swipeable Dots For Carousels

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Shows You Viewed X Minutes/Hours Ago

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

The Google Indexing API Not Working For Some Or Indexing Issues...

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Expanded & More Discussions and Forums Results

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Recent Posts Carousel
Next Story: Google Reviews Restrictions For Business Profile Policy Violations

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.