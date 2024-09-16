In one of the more disassociated social posts Google has made in a while, Google's Small Business account posted a poll asking if you will use Gemini, Google's AI models, to help with your SEO, to help boost your search rankings.

The poll was posted on September 11th (yep) and asked, "PSA: Use Gemini to help optimize SEO and boost your online presence to grow your small business. What SEO task do you plan to use Gemini for first?"

The options were:

Keyword Optimization

Content Creation

Meta Titles/Descriptions

Other (Comment Below)

Here is a screenshot of the poll:

I should note that the poll has been running for almost a week, has only 7 hours left, only 550 or so votes and 33% said content creation, 25% said keyword optimization, 14% said meta titles and descriptions and the other 25% said "other comment below."

Yea, Google's John Mueller has said not to use AI for content, he has said not to use LLMs for SEO advice, Gary Illyes from Google said the same. And while Google has said it is more about thinking about the who, how and why with content and less if it was AI generated - Google's Danny Sullivan recently told us it is more about the use of it for scaled content, which is against Google's guidelines.

That being said, the responses to this poll are funny and dead on. Here are some of those responses:

This is preposterous. Read the room. — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) September 12, 2024

Please no. Someone stop with these nonsensical takes. Talk with your internal webmaster comms team before posting this kind of advice — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) September 12, 2024

Large language models are not equipped to do anything in this list well or at all. Do you not know this? If you don't know this you should go talk to you or AI team. Also Google penalizes AI content, not by identifying AI but the characteristics in AI content are considered low… — Kristine (@schachin on Threads) 🇺🇦 (@schachin) September 13, 2024

To not use AI tools like Gemini to optimize. It works against the local business's best interest. Local businesses know their community and their customers, AI doesn't. The local business can create the proper experience that also aligns with their brand and community values. — Adam Riemer (@rollerblader) September 13, 2024

girl what — Taylor Berg (@taylorannberg) September 12, 2024

I cannot include all the responses but you can see them on the poll.

Good going Google!

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Later today, Google has removed this post.