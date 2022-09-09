Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Impact, Search Console Review Type Changes, Google Ads Updates & More

This week, I posted the large Google webmaster report a bit late but then dug into the Google helpful content in a lot more detail, so check that out. Google updated the review type results in search which may impact your Search Console reporting. Google Analytics made changes to the Google Ads search query reports for privacy reasons. Google ads have a new set of setup columns. Google Ads will drop top content bidding strategies next month. Google Ads will disapprove ads that don’t see the Better Ads Standards. Google updated its traffic quality site to add more examples of invalid traffic. Microsoft Advertising released a bunch of new features. Google Business Profiles photos is testing showing timestamps. Google is testing a new format for the SEO office hours. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

