Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Impact, Search Console Review Type Changes, Google Ads Updates & More

This week, I posted the large Google webmaster report a bit late but then dug into the Google helpful content in a lot more detail, so check that out. Google updated the review type results in search which may impact your Search Console reporting. Google Analytics made changes to the Google Ads search query reports for privacy reasons. Google ads have a new set of setup columns. Google Ads will drop top content bidding strategies next month. Google Ads will disapprove ads that don’t see the Better Ads Standards. Google updated its traffic quality site to add more examples of invalid traffic. Microsoft Advertising released a bunch of new features. Google Business Profiles photos is testing showing timestamps. Google is testing a new format for the SEO office hours. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- September 2022 Google Webmaster Report
- Google Helpful Content Update Movement? Yes But Not Widespread.
- Poll: Only 20% Noticed Ranking Changes After Google's Helpful Content Update
- Danny Sullivan: Google Helpful Content Update Is Big But Not A Huge Shake-Up
- Google Helpful Content Update Not Done Yet But Now We're Seeing Fluctuations
- Google: Crawl Rate Spikes Not A Sign Of The Helpful Content Update Rollout
- Google Updated Review-Type Results That Can Impact Search Console Reports
- Google Analytics Makes Privacy Changes To Google Ads Search Queries Report
- New Google Ads Setup Ad Groups Column Options
- Google Ads Top Content Bids To Stop Working October 2022
- Google Ads To Disapprove Ads That Don't Meet Better Ads Standards
- Google Traffic Quality Site Adds More Invalid Traffic Examples
- Microsoft Advertising Adds Pinterest Import, More Google Imports, Editor Updates & More
- Google Business Profile Photos With Timestamp Of Photo
- Google Tests New Format For SEO Office Hours - Do You Like It?
