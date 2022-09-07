Google Ads Top Content Bids To Stop Working October 2022

Google Ads has stopped supporting the top content bid adjustments and in October 2022 will migrate campaigns using content bid adjustments to automatically default to 0%.

Lawrence Chasse spotted this and posted the notice from his Google Ads account on Twitter. The notice reads "starting in October 2022, all campaigns with top content bid adjustments will automatically default to 0%."

Here is the screenshot:

Note, the help document already says "Note: Top content bid adjustments are no longer available." But for those who have been using them for a while, they will just stop working completely next month at some point.

