Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2022

We are finally seeing movement, big volatility, from the Google helpful content update - we think. Google at 2pm ET said the helpful content update is done. Google updated its traffic quality site to give more examples of invalid traffic. Google also updated its quality guidelines with help on how to prevent spam on your site. Google Business Profile photos labeled with X weeks ago. Google said some one box treatments get special tracking. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap and dig deep into the helpful content update, so you might want to watch it.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content Update Not Done Yet (Now Done) But Now We're Seeing Fluctuations
Today marks the two-week and one-day mark since the Google helpful content update started to roll out and by the time I am writing this (at 5:30 am ET on September 9th - jet lagged) Google has still not noted that the helpful content update is done rolling out (at 2pm Google said the update is done). Plus, as I noted yesterday, we are now seeing more significant volatility and fluctuations as of yesterday and more today.
- Google Traffic Quality Site Adds More Invalid Traffic Examples
Google's Aurora Morales posted on Twitter that her team has updated the Google Ads Traffic Quality site to provide more examples of what is invalid traffic. The previous site had seven examples, the new site has twelve examples.
- Google Business Profile Photos With Timestamp Of Photo
Google seems to be testing showing when a photo was taken or uploaded to a Google Business Profile listing. Google has done this for image search and other areas but I am not sure if this was done for photos on Business Profiles.
- Google Consolidates Tips On Preventing Spam On Your Site In Help Docs
Google has added a new section to its quality guidelines category named "Prevent abuse on your site and platform" yesterday. The content is mostly not new, it is mostly from a 2017 Google blog post on how to protect your site from user generated spam and has now been consolidated into the core documentation.
- Google One Box Results Get Tracking Parameters With Unique Integrations?
Have you ever noticed that some Google one boxes, like the Twitter carousel, in Google Search, have special tracking parameters added to the URLs when you click on them. Carolyn Lyden asked John Mueller of Google why is this the case.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Impact, Search Console Review Type Changes, Google Ads Updates & More
This week, I posted the large Google webmaster report a bit late but then dug into the Google helpful content in a lot more detail...
- Google Peranakan Tile
Here is another fun one from the Google Singapore of a G Pay section at the office with Peranakan tile design. I am not sure what Peranakan tile is but I used Google Lens image search to figure it out
