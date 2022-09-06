Microsoft Advertising Adds Pinterest Import, More Google Imports, Editor Updates & More

Microsoft Advertising announced a lot of new features today including the ability to import from Pinterest, Google Import to for Performance Max campaigns, Microsoft Advertising Editor support for multimedia ads, cruise ads, tours, and activity ads now available, and subdomain support for dynamic search ads.

(1) Pinterest Import - you can easily import campaigns from Pinterest Ads to get up and running on the Microsoft Audience Network. This import option provides you with flexibility and scale with our simplified import and advanced import options. The advanced import option allows you to customize your campaigns for Microsoft Advertising and make changes to bids, budgets, and other settings. Audiences will not be imported, so make sure to use our Audience Network Planner to identify the right audiences to target before you launch. Here you can see a full overview of what gets imported.

(2) Google Import as Smart Shopping Campaigns and Local Inventory Ads Performance Max: Microsoft Advertising has built a solution within Google Import to simplify duplicating your efforts across platforms when using Google Ad’s Performance Max campaigns. This is currently a closed beta, so you can sign up for it with your account team and your Google Performance Max campaigns can import as Smart Shopping Campaigns and Local Inventory Ads in Microsoft.

Here is the mapping:

Features Performance Max to Smart Shopping Campaigns mapping Campaign Campaign settings will be imported as-is from Performance Max campaigns to Smart Shopping Campaigns, including campaign name, budget, bid strategy, location targeting, and merchant store. Ad group name Asset group names will be mapped to ad group names; however, text and image assets won’t be imported. Product group Listing groups from Performance Max campaigns will be mapped as-is to the product groups in Smart Shopping Campaigns and Local Inventory Ads. We’re also working towards supporting multiple product groups. Product ads Product ads will be autogenerated consistent with today’s experience.

(3) Multimedia Ads in Microsoft Advertising Editor: There is now support for managing Multimedia Ads for search campaigns in the Microsoft Advertising Editor is generally available in all markets. Support for the Microsoft Audience Network is still in pilot.

(4) General availability of Cruise Ads and Tours and Activities Ads.

(5) Subdomains in DSA (dynamic search ads) are now generally available in all markets where DSA are available. With this update, you can now add subdomains like mysite.contoso.com in addition to your top-level domains like contoso.com. This means that you can be more precise with your domains and import campaigns more easily.

