Google Business Profile Photos With Timestamp Of Photo

Google seems to be testing showing when a photo was taken or uploaded to a Google Business Profile listing. Google has done this for image search and other areas but I am not sure if this was done for photos on Business Profiles.

This was spotted by Mike Blumenthal, who shared this screenshot with me on Twitter. As you can see, it shows a little label on the corner of the photo to say when the photo was taken or uploaded - X weeks ago...

I think this is new for this specific application, I personally cannot replicate it either. I do think it is helpful because sometimes you see some amazing photos of a place and end up going there, the photos are from a dozen years ago and the place looks nothing like it does in the photos.

