New Google Ads Setup Ad Groups Column Options

Google is adding a new set of data metrics to the Google Ads ad groups column reports. The new options are under a section called "Setup" and include eight new metrics.
These new data metrics include:
- Number of eligible images
- Number of eligible responsive search ads
- Numebr of eligible ads
- Number of eligible sitelinks (upgraded)
- Numebr of disapproved keywords
- Number of eligible sitelinks (legacy)
- Number of eligible keywords
- Ad strength details
- Number of disapproved ads
Here is a screenshot from Steve Seeley on Twitter:
More from Google on this:
Hi Nicole & Steve, The Setup Columns are new & still rolling out. When available, you’ll find them in Campaigns & Ad Groups tables to help you quickly identify any campaign/adgroup setup issues. More here: https://t.co/PA9ULQNVKH— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 7, 2022
What do you think of these new columns?
