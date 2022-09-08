New Google Ads Setup Ad Groups Column Options

Sep 8, 2022
Google is adding a new set of data metrics to the Google Ads ad groups column reports. The new options are under a section called "Setup" and include eight new metrics.

These new data metrics include:

  • Number of eligible images
  • Number of eligible responsive search ads
  • Numebr of eligible ads
  • Number of eligible sitelinks (upgraded)
  • Numebr of disapproved keywords
  • Number of eligible sitelinks (legacy)
  • Number of eligible keywords
  • Ad strength details
  • Number of disapproved ads

Here is a screenshot from Steve Seeley on Twitter:

More from Google on this:

What do you think of these new columns?

