New Google Ads Setup Ad Groups Column Options

Google is adding a new set of data metrics to the Google Ads ad groups column reports. The new options are under a section called "Setup" and include eight new metrics.

These new data metrics include:

Number of eligible images

Number of eligible responsive search ads

Numebr of eligible ads

Number of eligible sitelinks (upgraded)

Numebr of disapproved keywords

Number of eligible sitelinks (legacy)

Number of eligible keywords

Ad strength details

Number of disapproved ads

Here is a screenshot from Steve Seeley on Twitter:

More from Google on this:

Hi Nicole & Steve, The Setup Columns are new & still rolling out. When available, you’ll find them in Campaigns & Ad Groups tables to help you quickly identify any campaign/adgroup setup issues. More here: https://t.co/PA9ULQNVKH — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 7, 2022

What do you think of these new columns?

Forum discussion at Twitter.