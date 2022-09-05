Google Ads To Disapprove Ads That Don't Meet Better Ads Standards

Google Ads sent out emails on Friday to advertisers of a change coming to its policies starting in October 2022. The change says that if your destinations contain ad experiences that do not conform to the Better Ads Standards then the ad will be disapproved.

I think this was sent to all advertisers because I received countless notifications from SEMs about this. The email reads with the subject line "Google Ads Policy Update - Destination Requirements Policy."

In October 2022, the Destination requirements policy will be updated to include a new policy requiring ad experiences on destinations to conform to the Coalition for Better Ads’ Better Ads Standards. Destinations containing ad experiences that do not conform to the Better Ads Standards will be informed via the Ad Experience Report, and any ads that lead to such destinations will be disapproved. For more information about the types of disallowed ad experiences, please visit the Coalition for Better Ads website. For more information on the Ad Experience Report, please visit the Web Tools Help Center or Ad Experience Report Forum. We will begin enforcing the policy update in October 2022. Our records show that this policy change may affect your account. Please remove any disallowed ad experiences before October 2022. Thank you for your cooperation. Sincerely, The Google Ads Team

Here is a screenshot of this email that I received (click to enlarge):

Forum discussion at Twitter.