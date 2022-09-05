Google Analytics Makes Privacy Changes To Google Ads Search Queries Report

Google announced that it is making changes, for privacy reasons, to the Google Ads Search Queries report in Universal Analytics and the Google Ads query, First user Google Ads query, and Session Google Ads query dimensions for your explorations in Google Analytics 4.

Google said this is to be done "to meet a higher privacy threshold."

Google added that "these thresholds ensure user anonymity by only reporting on terms that have seen sufficient search volume across Google searches."

Also the change in Google Analytics 4 "ensures" that metrics will now be more consistent with what you are seeing in your Google Ads reports, the company said.

Due to differences in data models, with this update, search query terms reporting in Universal Analytics will be more limited than Google Ads reports. So you will still need to go to Google Ads to get more data, but still, not the full data.

