Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Sends Billions Of Clicks From AI Search, Publisher To Block Google, $120 Billion Quarter, EU's $1 Billion Fine & More

Jul 24, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility. Google said it sends billions of clicks to websites every week through AI search. Large publishers are fed up and strongly considering blocking Google Search completely. Google Search is now using the latest Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite model. Google earnings were out, they made about $120 billion, with ad revenue up 14.5% and search up 17%. The European Commission fined Google $1 billion for being anti-competitive with Google Search and Google Play. Google’s lawsuit against SerpApi was dismissed because Google can’t copyright its search results. Google updated its crawl budget documentation. Google is sending email notices when review content is not posted. Google had another reviews bug, this time with review replies. Google is changing up the hotel search results over the DMA requirements. Google Local Service Ads are transitioning to Google Ads. Google Ads appeal limits are not 6 months. Google Ads AI Max for shopping campaigns is out. Google warned not to uninstall and reinstall the Google & YouTube Shopify sync app. Google comparison listing ads is changing to CSS product listing ads. Google AdSense related search format is to be retired August 6th. Bing is testing open sitelinks button in search. Bing is testing an image section for the shopping panel. ChatGPT is showing two ads from two different advertisers in the results. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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