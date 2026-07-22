Google Search Using Latest Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite

Jul 22, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Flash Logo

Google Search said it is now using the latest Gemini model named 3.5 Flash-Lite. It is being used for agentic search experiences, but also likely for Google AI Overviews and AI Mode (I assume). Google wrote, "3.5 Flash-Lite is also rolling out in Google Search," on the company news blog.

Google said where it is being used in Google Search by saying "we’re also releasing Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, designed for both low-latency tasks and tasks where high throughput is critical for developers workflows, like agentic search and document processing." Google specifically said "agentic search," as an example.

Google announced information agents and agentic search features at Google I/O in May with Gemini 3.5.

But Google is likely also using 3.5 Flash-Lite as an updated model for Google AI Overviews and AI Mode, if not now, probably soon.

Robby Stein from Google later said on X, "It offers stronger instruction following and better understands user intent, so conversations flow much more seamlessly." Where exactly? In AI Mode? AI Overviews? Just agentic search? I am not 100% sure. Well, the day after, Rajan Patel of Google added, "Yes. It'll be one of the models that Search queries get routed to, depending on the question - excited because we're seeing it's especially great at understanding user intent for conversational q's," when asked about this.

3.5 Flash-Lite is Google's "fastest, most cost-effective 3.5-class model, delivering 350 output tokens per second according to the Artificial Analysis Index, also significantly outperforming prior Flash-Lite generations in agentic workflows."

Google added:

3.5 Flash-Lite enables efficient scaling for agentic systems. Across thinking levels, the model significantly outperforms 3.1 Flash-Lite. Depending on the workload, developers can configure the model to prioritize low-latency, low-cost execution for high-volume tasks with the minimal and low thinking levels, or engage higher thinking levels to process multi-step subagent workloads. The model now also has computer use as a built-in tool to reliably support these agentic tasks across surfaces.

It’s a significant step up in coding and agentic tasks as seen in Terminal-Bench 2.1 (54% vs 31%), long context as seen in GDM-MRCR v2 (72.2% vs. 60.1%), and real-world task execution as seen in GDPval-AA v2 (1140 vs. 642).

In fact, on many agentic and coding evals, 3.5 Flash-Lite even outperforms 3 Flash, including on SWE-Bench Pro (54.2% vs. 49.6%) and OSWorld-Verified (74.0% vs. 65.1%), making it a faster & more capable option for workloads on both 2.5 and 3 Flash.

Here are some performance charts Google shared:

Gemini 3 5 Flash Lite Evals Cowidth 2000format Webp 6airvqv

Gemini 3 5 Flash Lite Evals Cowidth 2000format Webp

So maybe Google Search will get a bit faster as well?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Warns Tools On User-Generated Spam Guidance & More

Oct 26, 2026 - 3:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2026

Oct 26, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Over 80% Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Growing

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI-Generated Review Summaries Help Doc

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:41 am
ChatGPT Ads

ChatGPT Ads With Learn More Arrow Link; Some Served Through Amazon DSP

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Discover Tests Disabling Clicks In Sources Section

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Moved Missed Opportunities From Labs To Recommendations Tab
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.