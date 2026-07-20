ChatGPT Showing Two Ads In Footer Of Results

Jul 20, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chatgpt Ads

OpenAI seems to have started to show two ads in the footer of the ChatGPT responses. Generally, we have only really seen one ad from one advertiser. Sometimes we'd see two ads from a single advertiser. But now we are seeing examples of two ads from two different advertisers.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and posted on X and SERPAlerts - he wrote, "Whoa, ChatGPT is now showing multiple ads at the bottom of its output for the first time! This is the first time I've seen ChatGPT showing more than one ad unit within its results, with the example I've seen showing two ads."

Here are some of his screenshots:

Two Chatgpt Ads

Two Chatgpt Ads2

Looks like ad inventory is becoming healthier on ChatGPT Ads?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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