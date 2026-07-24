Google Merchant Center Gains More AI Features

Jul 24, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Ai

Google continues to add more AI features to the Google Merchant Center portal. We saw Merchant Advisor added earlier this year, AI performance reports added just the other week, and now we are seeing more AI sprinkled throughout Merchant Center.

This includes AI summary insights, search suggestions and previous chats on the Merchant Center dashboard.

These updates were spotted by SERP Alerts and posted on X - they include these three updates, as noted by Brodie Clark:

1. An AI summary for insights
2. A search box with suggested queries
3. A section for previous chats

Here is his screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Ai Features

Forum discussion at X.

 

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