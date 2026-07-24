Google continues to add more AI features to the Google Merchant Center portal. We saw Merchant Advisor added earlier this year, AI performance reports added just the other week, and now we are seeing more AI sprinkled throughout Merchant Center.

This includes AI summary insights, search suggestions and previous chats on the Merchant Center dashboard.

These updates were spotted by SERP Alerts and posted on X - they include these three updates, as noted by Brodie Clark:

1. An AI summary for insights

2. A search box with suggested queries

3. A section for previous chats

Here is his screenshot:

Forum discussion at X.