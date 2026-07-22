Another day, another bug with Google local, specific with reviews. Today's bug is that the review replies are not showing up for many. This is a new widespread bug, that seems to be impacting all Google Business Profiles.

It appears that all the replies left by the business owner have been removed but in reality, they are not showing up when you are logged in. You may see them if you are not logged in and review the replies that way.

There are many complaints about this in the Google Business Profiles Forums - here are some of those complaints:

Till yesterday, I have replied to all reviews, But it is not visible now. What is the issue

All replies given to reviews gone missing

Sherry Bonelli, Google Product Expert, replied saying "It’s a big. Google is aware." Tim Capper, another Google Product Expert, replied saying "This appears to be a bug at the moment."

I am facing the same problem, but I can see the review replies in Incognito mode. — Akshit (@__Passi) July 22, 2026

I left a test reply review just now to see if I can replicate it:

So far, while logged in, I still see zero replies to any reviews and I know I have left some replies over the years:

It has been 20 minutes since I left a reply on this specific review and it is still not showing up both logged in or logged out - so I am not sure what is going on:

But I am seeing old review replies when I am logged out and not logged in:

Recently, Google said they fixed a bug where reviews were not displaying at all for many businesses and other reviews were vanishing.

So - don't panic, it seems to be widespread. I did reach out to Google to notify them of this new bug.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums, Local Search Forum and X.

Update: The next day, this may be fixed - for now...