Last May, Google announced AI Max within Google Ads is rolling out in closed beta globally. Well, more are now seeing AI Max for Shopping campaigns this past week. This also includes text customizations and final URL expansion within AI Max.

Arpan Banerjee posted about this on LinkedIn and so did Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn. Arpan said that AI Max landed in Standard Shopping Campaigns. This includes conversational intent, text customizations, final URL expansion, format flexibility and more controls. Thomas added there is also a new performance uplift numbers estimates when turning on both asset optimization together drives an average of +xx% more conversions for search ads.

Here are screenshots of this from them:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.