Google Ads seems to have replaced Comparison Listing ads with CSS Product Listing ads. It has redirected the old support URL to a new page named About CSS Product Listing ads. They seem very similar, but the help document was mostly changed and was also moved to a new support URL.

If you compare the new page to the old redirected URL, you will see that 90% of the content has been updated.

CSS Product Listing Ads appear "next to Merchant Product Listing ads and CSSs will compete with merchants on an non-discriminatory basis in the existing PLA carousel," Google wrote. "All CSSs participating in Google's CSS program that meet the minimum requirements described in the later section can place these ads in countries that are part of the CSS program," Google added.

Here is how these ads look:

CSS Product Listing ads show a carousel of product on Google general search results featuring the product image, title, offer price, and number of offers for a specific product. When someone clicks on a CSS Product Listing ad, they're taken to a product page on your CSS website.

Again, a lot has changed with this and I don't yet see any announcement from Google. So you can compare the new page with the old redirected page, fi you want to do a side-by-side comparison.

Forum discussion at X.