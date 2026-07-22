Google Ads updated its appeals guidelines and documentation yesterday afternoon to say you can no longer appeal a Google Ads violation if that violation is older than 6 months.

Google wrote, "Starting July 21, 2026, the option to appeal a policy decision directly from your Google Ads account will not be available for policy decisions made more than 6 months prior."

Google also updated its various help documentation, for example this page added this new line:

Starting July 21, 2026, the option to appeal a policy decision directly from your Google Ads account will not be available for policy decisions made more than 6 months prior. For such issues, please contact Google Ads support.

Here is a GIF on one of the many ways to submit a Google Ads appeal:

Ads that violate Google policies may be disapproved and stopped from running. You can resolve these issues by editing your ads or landing pages to comply with requirements, or by submitting an appeal through the Google Ads Policy manager if you believe a mistake was made. But you now have 6 months to do so, which seems like a long enough timeline...

Forum discussion at X.