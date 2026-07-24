Google AdSense Related Search Format To Be Retired On August 6th

Jul 24, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Screen

Google is doing away with the related search format for Google AdSense auto ads. Google said it will be retired on August 6, 2026. Google sent out an email to those impacted that says starting August 6, 2026, the Related Search format will no longer appear on your site. It will also be removed as a format option from the AdSense frontend.

Bruno Ramos Lara posted a screenshot of the email he received on X but it is in Spanish, so I threw it through Google translate, it says:

We're writing to let you know that the Related Search format for AdSense Auto ads will be retired on August 6, 2026.

Starting August 6, 2026, the Related Search format will no longer appear on your site. It will also be removed as a format option from the AdSense frontend.

You don't need to do anything. All remaining Auto ad formats will continue to function as normal. Some of them may replace the original Related Search slots.

Here is the translated screenshot:

Google Adsense Related Search Deprecating

Here is a GIF of these ads from the Google support page:

Google Adsense Related Search

Related search for content lets you show your users search terms that are related to the content of the page they're viewing. When the user clicks a related search term, they're taken to a search results page on your site.

So it is going away on August 6th. Bruno said, "I wasn't expecting this. Starting August 6, they will remove the link block format currently available in the automatic ads panel (in-page formats)."

Forum discussion at X.

 

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