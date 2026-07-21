Microsoft Bing is testing an open button that says the site domain and when clicked, shows you sitelinks from that domain on the right side. You can then close out the sitelinks, if you want, or click on them.

This may be the most unusual interface we've seen for Sitelinks on Bing and other search engines like Google.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on X who shared this screenshot with me:

This is what I see, either a normal snippet with sitelinks beneath it:

Or the site domain panel at the top, also with sitelinks:

I am not sure if I like this "Open" button for sitelinks...

Forum discussion at X.