Bing Tests Open Sitelinks Button In Search

Jul 21, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Links

Microsoft Bing is testing an open button that says the site domain and when clicked, shows you sitelinks from that domain on the right side. You can then close out the sitelinks, if you want, or click on them.

This may be the most unusual interface we've seen for Sitelinks on Bing and other search engines like Google.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on X who shared this screenshot with me:

Bing Open Sitelinks

This is what I see, either a normal snippet with sitelinks beneath it:

Bing Normal Sitelinks

Or the site domain panel at the top, also with sitelinks:

Bing Panel

I am not sure if I like this "Open" button for sitelinks...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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