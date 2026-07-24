Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2026

Jul 24, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads AI Max for Shopping Campaigns expands. Google Ads now uses its AI to make recommendations within the conversion summary dashboard. Google Ads seems to have replaced Comparison Listing ads with CSS Product Listing ads. Google Merchant Center has some new AI features. Bing is testing faded-out related search buttons. Google is updating the Google Ads certification applications and standards for gambling. Google is doing away with the related search format for Google AdSense auto ads on August 6th. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Sends Billions Of Clicks From AI Search, Publisher To Block Google, $120 Billion Quarter, EU’s $1 Billion Fine & More
    This week, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility. Google said it sends billions of clicks to websites every week through AI search. Large publishers are fed up and strongly considering blocking Google Search completely. Google Search is now using the latest Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite model. Google earnings were out, they made about $120 billion...
  • Google Merchant Center Gains More AI Features
    Google continues to add more AI features to the Google Merchant Center portal. We saw Merchant Advisor added earlier this year, AI performance reports added just the other week, and now we are seeing more AI sprinkled throughout Merchant Center. This includes AI summary insights, search suggestions and previous chats on the Merchant Center dashboard.
  • Bing Tests Fading Out Related Searches On Hover
    Microsoft is testing fading out the related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover over a related search, that one stands out and the other related searches options then get faded/blurred out.
  • Google Ads AI Max For Shopping Campaigns Expands
    Last May, Google announced AI Max within Google Ads is rolling out in closed beta globally. Well, more are now seeing AI Max for Shopping campaigns this past week. This also includes text customizations and final URL expansion within AI Max.
  • Google Ads Recommended By Google Al In Conversion Summaries
    Google Ads now uses its AI to make recommendations within the conversion summary dashboard. Google will give you actions to "improve your conversion measurements," and those recommendations are labeled "Recommended by Google AI."
  • Google Ads Gambling Certification Applications & Standards Update On 8/26
    Google is updating the Google Ads certification applications and standards for gambling, including gambling jurisdictions, online non-casino games and social casino games on August 26, 2026. All new applicants must use the revised forms when obtaining certification with Google.
  • Google Comparison Listing Ads Now CSS Product Listing Ads
    Google Ads seems to have replaced Comparison Listing ads with CSS Product Listing ads. It has redirected the old support URL to a new page named About CSS Product Listing ads. They seem very similar, but the help document was mostly changed and was also moved to a new support URL.
  • Google AdSense Related Search Format To Be Retired On August 6th
    Google is doing away with the related search format for Google AdSense auto ads. Google said it will be retired on August 6, 2026. Google sent out an email to those impacted that says starting August 6, 2026, the Related Search format will no longer appear on your site. It will also be removed as a format option from the AdSense frontend.
  • Google Pastry Creations
    Here are some photos from the Google London office of a Google chef showing off his pastries he made for some Google event. He even showed photos of them being made and then on display for consumption.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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