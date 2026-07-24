Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads AI Max for Shopping Campaigns expands. Google Ads now uses its AI to make recommendations within the conversion summary dashboard. Google Ads seems to have replaced Comparison Listing ads with CSS Product Listing ads. Google Merchant Center has some new AI features. Bing is testing faded-out related search buttons. Google is updating the Google Ads certification applications and standards for gambling. Google is doing away with the related search format for Google AdSense auto ads on August 6th. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

Smoother scrolling: How we halved scroll jank in Chrome on Android, Google Blog

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.