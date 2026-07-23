Google Maps Review Not Posted Email Notice

Jul 23, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Broken Google Review Star

Google is now sending out notifications when a review is not posted after a user tries to submit a review on a Google local business profile. The notice says "review not posted," and adds "Our automated systems removed this content because it seems that the content may not follow our Maps content policies."

These notifications began earlier this week and now many in the local SEO community are starting to notice them happening globally.

The email says, "Review not posted: Thank you for your contribution. Unfortunately, we're not able to publish it at this time." It goes on to say, "Our automated systems removed this content because it seems that the content may not follow our Maps content policies. These policies help keep Maps safe and reliable for everyone."

You also have the right to submit an appeal, if you really want that review to be posted.

Here is a copy of the email from Amy Toman who posted this on LinkedIn:

Google Review Not Posted Email

Vinay Toshniwal posted the appeal process also on LinkedIn - here are his screenshots:

Google Review Not Posted Appeal Submitted

This is what it looks like on the web interface:

Google Review Not Posted Web

It is not nice when a review that you wrote is not posted, but it is nice to get a notification and then a way to appeal it. I suspect most users won't appeal it, I mean, why bother? How much does it help them (a reviewer) to have a review posted.

Amy wrote, "Pretty cool that Google is being upfront about this, and offering a second assessment." Vinay added, "I genuinely like this new feature."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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