Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Drops Twitter Carousel After Hack, Google Updates Discover Document & New Google Ads Policies

It was a bit of a slower week, with the big news this week being that Google dropped, for now, the Twitter carousel box from the search results after Twitter was hacked. Google updated the publisher help document on Google Discover. Google's Martin Splitt and Merkle's Alexis Sanders did a video on crawl budget and SEO. John Mueller of Google ranted on ranking factors and that it is not a science. I shared a photo of the recording of those podcasts. Google said do not block GoogleBot from your 404s. Google said links from lower quality sites do not necessarily hurt your site. Google seems to be pruning the number of rich results that it shows in the search results, again. Google Ads launched a ton of new features including image extensions, new layouts for responsive ads, more reporting and tools and much more. Google Shopping no longer will allow downloadable software CDs and DVDs. Google Shopping Ads does not allowing phishing or scammy types of ads. Google AdSense for Search can now display Google Shopping Ads. Google My Business will now notify you of business listing suspensions via email. Google Local panels can now show the last time the business updated its hours. Google Books Ngram Viewer just got some recent data. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

