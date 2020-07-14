Google Books Ngram Viewer Gets Fresh Data Through 2019

The Google Books Ngram Viewer, a tool that shows you how often phrases occur in books over time, now shows data through 2019. In short, this tool displays a graph showing how those phrases have occurred in a corpus of books. Previously, it showed data through 2012.

Google announced this on Twitter:

The Google Books Ngram Viewer has now been updated with fresh data through 2019. Previously, data stopped at 2012. The viewer allows tracking the occurrence of words & phrases in books over time. Learn more about the viewer here: https://t.co/KjNIeYRhIH pic.twitter.com/hEUJCpJE7o — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 13, 2020

If you want, compare [google,yahoo,bing - and since Bing is a common name and word but Yahoo and Google are not, it is probably more interesting to just compare those two.

Or maybe [google,yahoo,altavista]:

John had an interesting one:

