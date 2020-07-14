AdSense For Search To Display Google Shopping Ads

If you run AdSense ads on your site and you have AdSense for Search, where you use Google AdSense to monetize your search results - Google may start to show Shopping Ads in those search results. This requires no code changes on your part and will begin on August 20, 2020.

Google said this will help you with:

You can increase your site engagement by helping shoppers find the products they are looking for with relevant information like price, picture and promotions.

You can try shopping ads in your AFS ad units without having to re-tag your site.

You can generate higher RPMs by showing shopping ads on relevant queries.

If you are using AdSense for Search you will be automatically enrolled on July 20, 2020 and then you have 30-days to opt out.

For more details on AdSense for Search, see this help document.

Forum discussion at Twitter.