New Google Shopping Ads Policy Against Phishing & Scamming

Google has updated its Google Shopping Ads policies to add two new "unacceptable business practices." These include (1) scamming users by concealing or misstating information about the merchant's business, or product, or service and (2) offer destinations that use "phishing" techniques to gather user information.

The "Scamming users by concealing or misstating information about the merchant’s business, or product, or service" has these examples. Impersonating brands or businesses by referencing or modifying the brand content in the ads, URL, destinations or misrepresenting yourself as the brand or business in user interactions. Also enticing users to part with money or information through a fictitious business that lacks the or capacity to provide the advertised products.

The "offer destinations that use “phishing” techniques to gather user information" example is "sites that trick users into revealing their personal information by mimicking a trusted retailer."

Google said "we take violations of this policy very seriously and consider them egregious." "An egregious violation of our Shopping ads policies is a violation so serious that it is unlawful or poses significant harm to our users. In determining whether a merchant or destination is violating this policy, we may review information from multiple sources including your offer, website, accounts, and third-party sources. If we find violations of this policy, we will suspend your Merchant Center account upon detection and without prior warning, and you will not be allowed to participate in Shopping ads again," Google added.

Google also posted an update to its shopping actions policies.

