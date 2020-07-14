Google Shopping Actions Disallows Downloadable Software CDs & DVDs

Google at the end of this month, end of July, will start to disallow marketing of downloadable software CDs and DVDs through Google Shopping Actions. This does not include video game DVDs, those will still be allowed.

Google said "Currently, Shopping Actions does not allow digital goods and subscriptions. Beginning at the end of July, we’ll also begin disallowing downloadable software CDs and DVDs on Shopping Actions. Note that video game DVDs will still be allowed."

If you are selling downloadable software CDs and DVDs through Google Shopping Actions then those ads may start to be disapproved soon.

Google Shopping Actions allows retailers to display their products on multiple Google platforms via Google Shopping. The platforms include Google Search, Google Shopping mobile app and the Google Assistant, and more.

To learn more about Google Shopping Actions, see over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.