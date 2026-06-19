Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Bing AI Reporting Updates, UK Orders Google To Hand Over Its Search Ranking Algorithm & More

Jun 19, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

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This week, we covered the typical and ongoing Google Search ranking volatility. UK’s CMA ordered Google to share its search ranking algorithm and enable data portability to some third-parties. Google Search rolled out its information agents in AI Mode to subscribers. Bing Webmaster Tools released updates to its AI performance reports including intents, topics, citation share and a compare feature. Bing Webmaster Tools will also release updates to its country filters in those performance reports. Google Search Console’s link report was finally updated. Google updated its documentation around site moves and listing domain variants in the change of address tool. Google said LLMS.txt files won’t help or hurt you in Google Search. Google said HTML is the standard for SEO, not markdown files. Google said there is no practical difference with using subfolders structures for US sites. Google Search Central Live took place in Milan this week and they covered tons of important SEO topics. Google is testing 3D model attribution in the product results. Google Image Search does mix ads within organic, and finally some are noticing. Bing is testing a new updated news box design in search. Google Ads changed its bidding target optimization, rolled out promotion mode beta and expanded smart bidding exploration. Google Ads will also limit ad impressions from unqualified advertisers. Google Ads is turning on conversion-based customer lists. And Microsoft Advertising has a new product explorer feature. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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