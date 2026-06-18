Bing may soon support more countries for the countries filter within Bing Webmaster Tools. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft wrote on X, "Well, we are now actively considering expanding this to show more individual countries."

If you login to your Bing Webmaster Tools account, go to the Search performance report and list by "country," you will see that Bing only lists up to 11 countries.

Samet Özsüleyman noticed this and posted about it and said, "after checking 50+ accounts, the Country report only shows 11 countries, with data for countries like Türkiye grouped under "Rest of World." Does Bing really report on just 11 countries in the country breakdown of Webmaster Tools?"

He shared this screenshot - and yes, I checked my accounts, I see the same thing - only 11 countries:

So I guess we will soon get more countries in this list by feature?

I asked Fabrice this and he said, "We support all countries and regions worldwide." But he said, "This specific Bing Webmaster report will be extended soon to reflect that."

Forum discussion at X.