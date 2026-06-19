Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke on stage about chunking, AI content, quality content, subscriptions, paywalls, site wide signals, and AI clicks. Google will be turning on conversion-based customer lists for Google Ads advertiser accounts beginning on Jun 17, 2026. Bing is testing a new design for its news box in search. Bing is testing color selectors for its product carousel in search. Google Maps shows time alerts in hot pink. And I posted the weekly SEO Video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

New Rules of Brand Storytelling From Reddit, Zoom, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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