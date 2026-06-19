Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2026

Jun 19, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke on stage about chunking, AI content, quality content, subscriptions, paywalls, site wide signals, and AI clicks. Google will be turning on conversion-based customer lists for Google Ads advertiser accounts beginning on Jun 17, 2026. Bing is testing a new design for its news box in search. Bing is testing color selectors for its product carousel in search. Google Maps shows time alerts in hot pink. And I posted the weekly SEO Video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Speaks On Chunking, Site Signals, Content, Paywalls & AI Clicks
    Google held a Search Central Live event in Milan this week and spoke about several topics including chunking, site-wide signals, AI settings in Search Console, commondity versus non-commodity content, paywalled content, subscriptions for news sites, what clicks look like from AI Overviews and much more.
  • Google Ads Turning On Conversion-Based Customer Lists For Advertisers
    Google will be turning on conversion-based customer lists for Google Ads advertiser accounts beginning on Jun 17, 2026, with data processing to begin on August 18, 2026. This will happen to all advertisers who have already adopted both Enhanced Conversions and Customer Match but haven't yet enabled the conversion-based customer lists functionality, Google said.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Bing AI Reporting Updates, UK Orders Google To Hand Over Its Search Ranking Algorithm & More
    This week, we covered the typical and ongoing Google Search ranking volatility. UK’s CMA ordered Google to share its search ranking algorithm and enable data portability to some third-parties. Google Search rolled out its information...
  • Bing Tests Updated News Design In Search
    Microsoft Bing is testing a new updated design for the news section within Bing Search. The updated news box, honestly, is easier to understand and makes it clearer that these are news sources - so I kind of like it.
  • Bing Tests Color Options In Product Results
    Microsoft Bing is testing a color selector / viewer in the shopping and product results within Bing Search. This will show you what colors the product is available in, without having to click over to the website to see it.
  • Google Maps: Hot Pink Live Time Alerts
    Google is testing using a hot pink font for the live time for when a place is busy or not. This is part of the old popular times feature, but Google is testing or launching a hot pink font to make it really noticeable.
  • Google Elevator Going Up
    Here is a video of the Google elevator going up at the Google London office. But as you all know, what goes up, must go down. Was that a cheesy SEO joke?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

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Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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