Google Tests 3D Model From Attribution In Product Results

Jun 18, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google 3d Glasses

Google is testing attributing where the 3D models are from that Google shows within the product detail screen in Google Search. I can't replicate this but the test shows "3D mode from [retailer name]."

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the following two screenshots on X:

Google Product Detail 3d Model From Attribute

Again, I cannot replicate this but I do like how it shows the attribution with the link to the retailer. The other method does not do this at all, and you really can't tell who the 3D or 360 image is from.

For more on 3D/AR images, see the archives.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

CMA: Google Should Make It Easier To Choose Other Search Engine On Android & Chrome

Sep 23, 2026 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Test Google Ads AI Max Against Dynamic Search Ads

Sep 23, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Favicons On Shopping Ads Carousel

Sep 23, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Hreflang Examples To Uppercase Codes - But It Doesn't Matter

Sep 23, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gives You Four Days To Reject User Edits

Sep 23, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Way More External Links; Report

Sep 23, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Discover Feed With More Google News Showcase Results
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Dashboard Activities Button

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.