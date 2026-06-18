Google is testing attributing where the 3D models are from that Google shows within the product detail screen in Google Search. I can't replicate this but the test shows "3D mode from [retailer name]."

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the following two screenshots on X:

Again, I cannot replicate this but I do like how it shows the attribution with the link to the retailer. The other method does not do this at all, and you really can't tell who the 3D or 360 image is from.

For more on 3D/AR images, see the archives.

Forum discussion at X.