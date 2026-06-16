Microsoft Advertising has rolled out a new feature named Product Explorer. This tool gives advertisers a searchable view of your entire product catalog, letting you quickly see which of your products are active, serving, and performing.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "By using Product explorer, you can identify products serving (and performing) as well as get recommendations to get products back to serving with Recommended Actions tab. " You can also export the list from this tool to do offline work, if you are ever offline.

This feature is currently available for US advertisers working with less than 100,000 SKUs/products.

Here is the screenshot Navah Hopkins posted:

Here is the full list of traits you can use to filter products by:

Title

Status

Product ID

Price

Languages

Feed label

Brand

GTIN

MPN

SKU

Product type

Category

Condition

Availability

Custom label

Here are the performance metrics you can use to filter products:

Impressions

Clicks

Conversions

Spend

CTR

Conversion rate

The Title can also be filtered with these traits:

Contains

Does not contain

Starts with

Ends with

Equals

Does not equal

Anu also covered this a bit earlier on Search Engine Land.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.