Google Ads Turning On Conversion-Based Customer Lists For Advertisers

Jun 19, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Lists Hero

Google will be turning on conversion-based customer lists for Google Ads advertiser accounts beginning on Jun 17, 2026, with data processing to begin on August 18, 2026. This will happen to all advertisers who have already adopted both Enhanced Conversions and Customer Match but haven't yet enabled the conversion-based customer lists functionality, Google said.

You can turn off conversion-based customer lists within the account settings before Aug 18, 2026 if you do not want this.

You should have received an email from Google if you were affected, but just in case you missed the email, here is what it says:

To help you maximize the value and performance of your first-party data, Google is turning on the conversion-based customer lists feature for your accounts) beginning on Jun 17, 2026, and data will begin to be processed on Aug 18, 2026.

This update applies to all customers who already have adopted both Enhanced Conversions and Customer Match, but haven't yet turned on the conversion-based customer lists functionality.

No action is required to turn on this feature. Beginning Aug 18, 2026, the conversion-based customer lists will be available in your account. To optimize your campaigns further, you can choose to attach these lists to your campaigns; Learn more about how to Add audience targeting to an ad group or campaign

If you wish to opt out of this update, simply turn off the conversion-based customer lists within the account settings before Aug 18, 2026.

Here is a copy of the email:

Google Ads Conversion Based Customer Lists Email

I spotted this via Menachem Ani on X and Arpan Banerjee on LinkedIn.

 

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