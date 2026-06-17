Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reporting Adds Intents, Topics, Citation Share & Compare

Jun 17, 2026 - 7:51 am 5 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Ai Reporting Hero

Bing Webmaster Tools is rolling out a preview release of those new AI reporting features demonstrated at SEO Week in late April. These include Intents, Topics, Citation Share, and Compare within the AI reporting section.

The new features and reporting are beginning to roll out in preview within Bing Webmaster Tools globally as of yesterday, Krishna Madhavan of Microsoft announced. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said it was coming soon and it sure was...

  • Intent: The intent feature will group grounding queries into buckets such as Informational, Commercial, Navigational, Learn and Solve, Research, Creation, Local, and more
  • Topics: The topics feature will group related grounding queries into broader thematic clusters. This should help you "understand visibility in the same thematic structure that modern AI systems use to organize information," Microsoft said.
  • Citation Share: Citation Share shows how much of the citation space your site receives for a specific grounding query. It is calculated as the percentage of citations attributed to your site out of all citations shown across all sites for that same grounding query.
  • Compare: You can compare different time periods to each other. "This makes it easier to visually understand how citation activity is changing over time and observe shifts that may correlate with content updates, seasonality, changing demand, or broader ecosystem changes," Microsoft said.

Here is a screenshot of the intents, topics and citation share:

Bing Ai Reporting Intent Topic Citations

Here is the compare feature:

Bing Ai Reporting Compare

And here is the report for this site:

Bwt Ai Performance Report New

Krishna Madhavan from Microsoft wrote on LinkedIn:

These features are designed to help the community gain a deeper understanding of where their content is cited in AI-generated answers, along with the context behind those citations. Users will be able to explore:
- The intent behind citations
- The topics associated with their content
- The relative citation presence
- How visibility changes over time

This represents another significant step towards providing the community with greater transparency regarding how their content is represented across the AI web.

Bing also vastly updated its help document on this report to reflect these new features.

Google - your turn.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Gemini Notebook Pages Spamming Google Search

Sep 22, 2026 - 7:52 am
Google

Google AI Overview Links Pushing You To AI Mode Over Web Pages

Sep 22, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Updates Requirements For Google Store Ratings

Sep 22, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Permanently Closed Option Gone?

Sep 22, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Email: Detected A Spike In Spam Reviews

Sep 22, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Sponsored Results Sitelinks Tests More From Advertiser Name Title

Sep 22, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Into This Week
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.