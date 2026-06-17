Bing Webmaster Tools is rolling out a preview release of those new AI reporting features demonstrated at SEO Week in late April. These include Intents, Topics, Citation Share, and Compare within the AI reporting section.

The new features and reporting are beginning to roll out in preview within Bing Webmaster Tools globally as of yesterday, Krishna Madhavan of Microsoft announced. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said it was coming soon and it sure was...

Intent : The intent feature will group grounding queries into buckets such as Informational, Commercial, Navigational, Learn and Solve, Research, Creation, Local, and more

: The intent feature will group grounding queries into buckets such as Informational, Commercial, Navigational, Learn and Solve, Research, Creation, Local, and more Topics : The topics feature will group related grounding queries into broader thematic clusters. This should help you "understand visibility in the same thematic structure that modern AI systems use to organize information," Microsoft said.

: The topics feature will group related grounding queries into broader thematic clusters. This should help you "understand visibility in the same thematic structure that modern AI systems use to organize information," Microsoft said. Citation Share : Citation Share shows how much of the citation space your site receives for a specific grounding query. It is calculated as the percentage of citations attributed to your site out of all citations shown across all sites for that same grounding query.

: Citation Share shows how much of the citation space your site receives for a specific grounding query. It is calculated as the percentage of citations attributed to your site out of all citations shown across all sites for that same grounding query. Compare: You can compare different time periods to each other. "This makes it easier to visually understand how citation activity is changing over time and observe shifts that may correlate with content updates, seasonality, changing demand, or broader ecosystem changes," Microsoft said.

Here is a screenshot of the intents, topics and citation share:

Here is the compare feature:

And here is the report for this site:

Krishna Madhavan from Microsoft wrote on LinkedIn:

These features are designed to help the community gain a deeper understanding of where their content is cited in AI-generated answers, along with the context behind those citations. Users will be able to explore:

- The intent behind citations

- The topics associated with their content

- The relative citation presence

- How visibility changes over time



This represents another significant step towards providing the community with greater transparency regarding how their content is represented across the AI web.

Bing also vastly updated its help document on this report to reflect these new features.

Google - your turn.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.