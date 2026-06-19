Microsoft Bing is testing a new updated design for the news section within Bing Search. The updated news box, honestly, is easier to understand and makes it clearer that these are news sources - so I kind of like it.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel and posted on X but I can replicate it.

Here is the new look:

Sachin's screenshot:

Bing appears to be testing a new design for the News section. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/qwB86NsTtw — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 18, 2026

Here is the current look:

Like I said above, I do like the newer version.

Forum discussion at X.