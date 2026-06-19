Bing Tests Updated News Design In Search

Jun 19, 2026 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue News

Microsoft Bing is testing a new updated design for the news section within Bing Search. The updated news box, honestly, is easier to understand and makes it clearer that these are news sources - so I kind of like it.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel and posted on X but I can replicate it.

Here is the new look:

Bing Search News Section Newish

Sachin's screenshot:

Here is the current look:

Bing Search News Section Current

Like I said above, I do like the newer version.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google September 2026 Spam Update Has Been Unleashed

Sep 24, 2026 - 12:27 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Video Schema Gets Creator Property & Updated interactionStatistic

Sep 24, 2026 - 11:12 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 24, 2026

Sep 24, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits September 23rd & 24th

Sep 24, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Tests Set Your Hours Automatically

Sep 24, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Budget Recommendation Change With Forecast

Sep 24, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Speaks On Chunking, Site Signals, Content, Paywalls & AI Clicks
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Bing AI Reporting Updates, UK Orders Google To Hand Over Its Search Ranking Algorithm & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.