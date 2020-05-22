Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done, Bing Answers Yes Or No, Google's Nofollow Change & Much More

This week, Google confirmed that the May 2020 core update is completely rolled out. We may be seeing some ranking algorithmic tremors in the past day or so. I released a new fun site named WasThereAGoogleUpdate.com, it is fun, check it out. Google said if you are seeing less traffic from Google search, ask yourself if your site is the best for the query. Bing now can answer yes or no questions and it expanded its intelligent answers system. Google is working on a change to search based on the nofollow link change. Google is still digging out of months old reconsideration requests. Google said unlinked citations usually do not help with search rankings. There was a bug in the Google Search Console performance report discover reports. Google Search Console added guided recipe reports and tools. Google said a removed noindex won’t hurt your site. You can remove the uploaded by in your snippet by using the inline data-nosnippet attribute. Google posted an explanatory post on how knowledge panels work. Google search is testing a related jobs box query expansion feature. Google Hotel Ads launched commissions per stay and a filter for free cancellations. A poll shows that SEOs feel position one is just as valuable today then it was ten years ago. Google AdSense isn’t reviewing some sites due to COVID-19. Matt Cutts had a video from ten years ago, predicting how search will be different today. Google’s search relations team has a new fun podcast named Search Off The Record. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

