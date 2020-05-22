How To Remove "Uploaded By" From The Google Search Result Snippet

In February we covered some complaints about Google showing "uploaded by" in some of the search result snippets. Often, the upload by will cite the person who uploaded the video and not the person who wrote the content on the page where the snippet is coming from. An SEO named Stephen said he was able to remove the uploaded by section with a meta tag.

First, here is what this uploaded by looks like:

Again, it seems to pull the author information of the video, not the content on that page.

Stephen posted on Twitter that using the data-nosnippet="true" attribute to surrounding the div of the video proved to work in removing the Upload By snippet information. This is a special tag that can be used inline. Google says it "independently of page-level meta-tags, you can designate parts of an HTML page not to be used in snippets. This can be done with the data-nosnippet HTML attribute on span, div, or section HTML elements." You can learn more about this over here.

A 2nd example. It took 2 days after adding the data-nosnippet="true" attribute to surrounding div, and having Google re-crawl page via Search Console, to have the "Uploaded By" removed from snippet. @JohnMu @rustybrick in case others are plagued by "uploaded by" in their SERPs pic.twitter.com/keoxWJu5Ru — Stephen (@s_watts_seo) May 21, 2020

Can you give it a try and let me know if it works for you?

