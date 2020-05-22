Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done, Bing Answers Yes Or No, Google's Nofollow Change & Much More
This week, Google confirmed that the May 2020 core update is completely rolled out. We may be seeing some ranking
- Google Ranking Algorithm Update Tremors
I am seeing signs from both the SEO chatter in the community and the tracking tools that the past day or so there may have been a Google search ranking and algorithm update. It might be just tremors or small tweaks to the Google May 2020 core update or it might be something totally unrelated.
- Poll: Does Position One In Google Matter More Now Than 10 Years Ago
Kevin Indig posted a poll on Twitter, which I retweeted, asking how much does position number one on Google matter today vs 10 years ago? I am a bit surprised to see the responses to this question. In short, it seems SEOs are super split on this.
- How To Remove "Uploaded By" From The Google Search Result Snippet
In February we covered some complaints about Google showing "uploaded by" in some of the search result snippets. Often, the upload by will cite the person who uploaded the video and not the person who wrote the content on the page where the snippet is coming from. An SEO named Stephen said he was able to remove the uploaded by section with a meta tag.
- Matt Cutts Predicts How Search Works In 2020 Ten Years Ago
April 2010, Matt Cutts who was working at Google on search, was asked how does he see search working in a decade from now. It is always fun to look at predictions from the past and see how they came out.
- Google Webmaster Podcast: "Search Off The Record" Sounds Fun
It sounds like the Google Search Relations team, aka John Mueller, Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt and others have started a podcast, in addition to the YouTube channel. The podcast was probably Gary's idea, since he is camera shy.
- Google Branded Roomba
Roombas are cool, well, they look cool. I owned a few over my lifetime and they tend to work for a while and then just stop. But hey, this is not a Google Partner Branded Roomba review. Here is a ph
- IMO we don't do anything special for IDNs or IDN TLDs (other than the punycode handling, there's no need to handle them individually). There was quite a bit involved with the first IDN TLDs,, John Mueller on Twitter
- It doesn't really matter if it "counts", does it? Over time, as your site grows in importance on the web, as its reputation among users grows for providing unique, compelling, & high-quality content, Googl, John Mueller on Twitter
- Automation can play a unique role in helping you respond to the impact of COVID-19 in real time. Consider these tips and tools when adjusting your media strategy ➡ https://t.co/kLkGmFsoMD https://t.co/17IldYYil4, Google Ads on Twitter
- Let people know that your entrance, restrooms, and more are wheelchair accessible before they arrive. ♿ Potential customers will soon have accessibility information more prominently displayed in @googlemaps. Update y, Google My Business on Twitter
- Twitter Tests Tweet Author Controls Limiting Conversation and Replies, WebmasterWorld
- Facebook Shops Now Open on Facebook and Instagram, WebmasterWorld
- How to measure content KPIs during COVID [Video]
- Shopify SEO Guide: How to increase organic traffic to your store
Analytics
- A/B Testing for Copywriters: Setting up Google Optimize, SEOButler
- Automate Data Import to Google Analytics, Towards Data Science
- Google Tag Manager Tips & Tricks for Beginners, Tatvic
- Install Google Tag Manager And Optimize Your Site Results!, Lyfe Marketing
- KPIs vs. Metrics: What’s the Difference & How Do You Measure Both?, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- Apple, Google contact tracing API launches, The Washington Post
- Sundar Pichai says Google has ‘more resources invested in diversity’ than ever, The Verge
Local & Maps
- Apple will maintain bumper to bumper control of 'Apple Car' project, says Morgan Stanley, Appleinsider
- Find wheelchair accessible places with Google Maps, Google Blog
- Helping COVID-19 responders find hotels, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Google debuts Actions Blocks Assistant shortcuts for Android, 9to5Google
- Google Pixel 4a apparently won't launch until July at the earliest, 9to5Google
- Google Podcasts for iOS updated with CarPlay support, Engadget
- Apple Smart Glasses Delayed by Coronavirus, Will Cost $500: Report, Voicebot
SEO
- Bing Rank Tracker: How to Check Bing Rankings & Why You Should, Raven Blog
- How to Create SEO-Friendly URLs (Step-by-Step), Ahrefs
- How to Improve Your SEO in 2020 [14 Proven Tactics], HigherVisibility
- Job Search Engine Using Occupation Vectors, SEO By The Sea
- The Ultimate SEO Copywriting Guide [2020], SEM Rush
- 5 Common Objections to SEO (& How to Respond) - Best of Whiteboard Friday, Moz
PPC
- Google Audience-Based Campaign Restructure, PPC Hero
- Google Local Service Ads: Are They Worth It?, Portent
- How real-time marketing benefits brands, Google Blog
- How Data Science Can Improve PPC Performance, PPC Hero
- PPC opportunities for SMBs as costs fall during COVID-19, Vertical Leap