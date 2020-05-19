Google Hotel Ads: Commissions (Per Stay) & Free Cancellation Filters

Google announced for hotel ads they are now opening the commission (per stay) program for global participation for all Google Ads hotel advertisers. In addition, Google Hotel Ads can now be filtered by free cancellations or not.

Commission (Per Stay) program is formerly known as GHACP (Google Hotel Ads Commission Program, also known as Pay Per Stay) is a bidding strategy for Hotel campaigns. This bidding strategy allows partners to pay only when the guest stay has actually occurred, removing any risk of cancellation for the partner. Commissions (per stay) helps partners leverage the power of Google’s machine learning to acquire guest stays. Partner sets a commission rate (% of booking value) using the Commission bid strategy at the campaign level. Then, Google’s bidding algorithm calculates a maximum Cost-Per-Click (CPC) bid intended to achieve an average commission equal to the partner’s target.

Google is also rolling out in the next few weeks "Free Cancellation" filter for users searching for hotels and highlight which hotel rates are refundable when users are looking to book. Additionally, Google said they are making it easier for partners to share this information through their global partner cancellation policies.

Google also published this document on tips for hotel advertisers.

Forum discussion at Google Help.