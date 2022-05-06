Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google May 1st Algorithm Update, Moz Removed From Google Search, Google Ads Safety Report, New In Microsoft Advertising & More

This week in search, we had another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down in a big way on May 1st with a lot of weirdness the week prior. Moz’s home page was removed from Google Search for a 12 hour period after a fraudulent DMCA takedown request. Google is dropping support for some sitemap extensions to make things easier? Some are saying they saw a spike in crawl activity after Google removed the URL parameter tool. Bing gave some SEO advice on subscription based and paywall content. Do you think Google is doing away with web stories and replacing them with short videos? Google is offering digital marketing certification, where SEO is part of the curriculum. Google blocked a ton ads and suspected millions of advertisers in 2021. Google had a reporting issue wit h the Google Ads API, Google AdWords API and Google Ads Scripts. Google Ads customer match list will work with smart bidding and optimized targeting. Google Ads rolled out a slightly updated add new ad screen. Microsoft Advertising extended the RSA deadline, released auto-generated marketing lists and so much more. Microsoft Advertising also revamped its certification program and learning lab. Google is testing continuous or infinite scroll again in the desktop results. Google Maps added “this business does not exist” to the Business redressal complaint form. Google launched a slew of new travel search features. 67% of SEOs have university degrees, a poll says. And John Mueller of Google changed how he records the SEO office hours YouTube videos. That was this past week in search at the Search Engine Roundtable. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by BruceClay who has been doing search marketing optimization since 1996 and also has an amazing SEO training platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!