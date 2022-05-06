Google "More About" Search Carousel

Google has a carousel in both desktop and mobile search that leads with "more about." For example, for a query on [apply business loan] you will find a carousel that reads "More about small business loans" with stories to publishers and government websites.

Here is a screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

This was spotted by Akarsh Kavuttan on Twitter - I am not sure if this is new - I mean, I think the title "more about..." is indeed new. But this might be another feature now using some sort of dynamic title/header for this carousel?

