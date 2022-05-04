Microsoft Advertising RSAs Deadline Extended, Auto-Generated Remarketing Lists & More Updates

Microsoft Advertising posted its May 2022 update showing what is new and changing with the ad network. What is new is that the deadline for Responsive Search Ads was extended, auto-generated remarketing lists, you can manage images for your Audience Ads within the Editor tool, DSAs expanded and more.

There is a lot that was announced, I'll just keep it brief and if you want to dig in go here and also check out Finn's take on the remarketing list change.

Deadline for migration to Responsive Search Ads extended to August 29, 2022

CPM pricing is now available across both image and video ads on the Microsoft Audience Network

With multi-asset Audience Ads, you can create up to 16 images, up to 15 short headlines, up to 5 long headlines, and up to 5 descriptions

Piloting automated bidding across the Microsoft Audience Network

Manage your Audience Ads' images within Microsoft Advertising Editor

Auto-generated remarketing lists releasing this week

DSAs are now available in Asia Pacific and Latin American markets, including: Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.

New support Exact auto-target URLs for your DSAs

Added Ad IDs to the DSA auto-target report

Custom events for advertisers using Smart Campaigns and Multi-platform campaigns

Forum discussion at Twitter.