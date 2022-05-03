Microsoft Advertising Revamps Certification Program & Learning Lab

Microsoft has relaunched a revised Microsoft Advertising certification program and learning lab, the company announced. Microsoft said this was done based on the feedback from the industry, they "have updated our offerings to make them both more valuable and easier to use."

The certification now has three exams, instead of just one. There are 50-question certification exams that explore different areas within Microsoft Advertising including:

Microsoft Advertising Search Certification

Microsoft Advertising Native & Display Certification

Microsoft Advertising Shopping Certification

Each one has its own badge, but if you complete all of them, you get the Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional blue badge. Here is what they look like:

Here is that special higher level badge:

There is a more detailed FAQs on this in case you already passed the legacy exams or want to learn more.

Also, Microsoft Advertising updated the Microsoft Advertising Learning Lab to include:

Learning Paths: These bring together key concepts you need to develop your skills as a digital marketer with Microsoft Advertising for each topic in one place. This includes learning courses, a preparation course for each exam, and the exam.

Events: Attend live virtual events led by Microsoft Advertising experts or watch the recent ones on-demand.

Your Dashboard and Trophy Case: You can see the badges you’ve earned and the courses you’ve taken all in one place.

