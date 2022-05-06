Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is doing away with some video and image sitemap extension tags, no rush in acting but this is jut a heads up. Google is testing a "more about..." carousel in search. Google Maps has updated the business redressal complaint with an option for this business doesn't exist. Forget about duplicate content, think about how you can add value to your content above and beyond, said John Mueller of Google. Google Ads is testing a new quick help option. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap - have a great weekend all!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google To Deprecate Some Video & Image Sitemap Extension Tags
Google announced on August 6, 2022 it will no longer support some of the video and image sitemap extension tags. These specifically impact the caption, geo_location, title and license tags or attributes within image sitemaps and category, player_loc[@allow_embed], player_loc[@autoplay], gallery_loc, price[@all] and tvshow[@all] within video sitemaps.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google May 1st Algorithm Update, Moz Removed From Google Search, Google Ads Safety Report, New In Microsoft Advertising & More
This week in search, we had another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down in a big way on May 1st with a lot of weirdness the week prior. Moz's home page was removed from Google Search for a 12 hour period after...
- Google "More About" Search Carousel
Google has a carousel in both desktop and mobile search that leads with "more about." For example, for a query on [apply business loan] you will find a carousel that reads "More about small business loans" with stories to publishers and government websites.
- Google Maps Business Redressal Form Adds "Business Doesn't Exist" Option
Google has added a new option in the Business Redressal Complaint Form under the "Identify the content on Google Maps that you claim might lead to fraudulent activity" drop down. The new option is "this business doesn't exist" and the local SEO community are super happy about this addition.
- Google: Duplicate Content Issues? Then Focus On Adding Value.
One of the oldest and still most talked about SEO topic is duplicate content. While there has never really been a duplicate content penalty, Google does not want to rank to 5 identical pieces of content in the first five positions in Google search. So what do you do if you have content that is similar or the same as your competitors?
- Google Ads Tests Quick Help Beta
Google Ads is testing a new help feature named "Quick Help." It is currently in beta and those who see it can access it by looking for the hovering help icon at the bottom right corner of the Google Ads console.
- Google Sea Sail Recycled Bags
Ginny Marvin reshared on Twitter a Google Small Business tweet sharing a photo of a Google branded sea sail bag. Ginny wrote "Our family has recycled many sails with @SeaBagsMaine and use the bags.
Other Great Search Threads:
- What is your least favorite part of SEO?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Do you ever get tired of creating content?, WebmasterWorld
- For some nice Friday listening, check out this lovely discussion about the early days of SEO with @theshelleywalsh and @Ammon_Johns . There are more of these lined up, and I can't wait for them all :)., John Mueller on Twitter
- Usually you'd redirect the old pages to the new ones, which would not create a copy. I think what you're describing is creating a copy of the content, rather than moveing it -- and, John Mueller on Twitter
- What I like about "it depends" is that it forces your hand, and you have to start explaining what you mean. If you just give an answer, they might nod & acc, John Mueller on Twitter
- What I usually do is try a site:-query with the advanced search settings set to a language. It's not perfect, but it's a good way to double-check. Also, Chrome's translation bar can be helpf, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok Pulse puts brands next to the top 4% of videos
- PPC Survey: Adoption of Google Ads automation high, marketers unhappy with recommendations
- How to analyze your SEO competitors and find opportunities
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Business Intelligence Reporting: Definition, Benefits and Best Practices, Databox Blog
- GA4: Your questions answered… Again!, Builtvisible
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Ways To Use PR To Win Media Attention for Your Content, Content Marketing Institute
- Study: How Blog Post Updates Affect Keyword Growth, Portent
Local & Maps
- Apple Car's Siri could choose destinations, then ask user where to park, AppleInsider
- Google Maps could be about to get much better — here's how, Tom's Guide
Mobile & Voice
- Google Nest cameras now work with Amazon Alexa devices, Engadget
- SEO Q&A: “SEO is Not Black Magic” – App Store Optimization & Working With Numbers, Deepcrawl
SEO
- 4 Interesting SEO Tests for Local Landing Pages, Search Pilot
- 4 Practical SEO impacts of Google’s machine learning advances, Brainlabs
- Let's talk sitemaps, Search Off the Record
- The Hidden Side of CX: Mining Unstructured Data, Near Media
- Utilising SEO In The Music Industry? The How-To Guide, Digital Journal
- Blue Ocean SEO Strategy — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Ultimate Guide to Core Web Vitals, Onely Blog
PPC
- Customer Retention Strategies and Why You Need Them for PPC Marketing?, PPC Expo
- Keyword Match Type Segmentation is Dead, ZATO Marketing
Search Features
- One step closer to a passwordless future, Google Blog
Other Search
- Mosquitos get the swat with new forecasting technology, Google Blog
- YouTube Go is shutting down in August, TechCrunch
Feedback:
