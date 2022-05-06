Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is doing away with some video and image sitemap extension tags, no rush in acting but this is jut a heads up. Google is testing a "more about..." carousel in search. Google Maps has updated the business redressal complaint with an option for this business doesn't exist. Forget about duplicate content, think about how you can add value to your content above and beyond, said John Mueller of Google. Google Ads is testing a new quick help option. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap - have a great weekend all!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Deprecate Some Video & Image Sitemap Extension Tags
    Google announced on August 6, 2022 it will no longer support some of the video and image sitemap extension tags. These specifically impact the caption, geo_location, title and license tags or attributes within image sitemaps and category, player_loc[@allow_embed], player_loc[@autoplay], gallery_loc, price[@all] and tvshow[@all] within video sitemaps.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google May 1st Algorithm Update, Moz Removed From Google Search, Google Ads Safety Report, New In Microsoft Advertising & More
    This week in search, we had another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down in a big way on May 1st with a lot of weirdness the week prior. Moz's home page was removed from Google Search for a 12 hour period after...
  • Google "More About" Search Carousel
    Google has a carousel in both desktop and mobile search that leads with "more about." For example, for a query on [apply business loan] you will find a carousel that reads "More about small business loans" with stories to publishers and government websites.
  • Google Maps Business Redressal Form Adds "Business Doesn't Exist" Option
    Google has added a new option in the Business Redressal Complaint Form under the "Identify the content on Google Maps that you claim might lead to fraudulent activity" drop down. The new option is "this business doesn't exist" and the local SEO community are super happy about this addition.
  • Google: Duplicate Content Issues? Then Focus On Adding Value.
    One of the oldest and still most talked about SEO topic is duplicate content. While there has never really been a duplicate content penalty, Google does not want to rank to 5 identical pieces of content in the first five positions in Google search. So what do you do if you have content that is similar or the same as your competitors?
  • Google Ads Tests Quick Help Beta
    Google Ads is testing a new help feature named "Quick Help." It is currently in beta and those who see it can access it by looking for the hovering help icon at the bottom right corner of the Google Ads console.
  • Google Sea Sail Recycled Bags
    Ginny Marvin reshared on Twitter a Google Small Business tweet sharing a photo of a Google branded sea sail bag. Ginny wrote "Our family has recycled many sails with @SeaBagsMaine and use the bags.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google May 1st Algorithm Update, Moz Removed From Google Search, Google Ads Safety Report, New In Microsoft Advertising & More
 
blog comments powered by Disqus