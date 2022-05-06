Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is doing away with some video and image sitemap extension tags, no rush in acting but this is jut a heads up. Google is testing a "more about..." carousel in search. Google Maps has updated the business redressal complaint with an option for this business doesn't exist. Forget about duplicate content, think about how you can add value to your content above and beyond, said John Mueller of Google. Google Ads is testing a new quick help option. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap - have a great weekend all!

Tech selloff pushes Nasdaq to steepest drop since June 2020, CNBC

One step closer to a passwordless future, Google Blog

