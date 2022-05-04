Google Reporting Issue With Google Ads, AdWords API & Google Ads Scripts

Google has confirmed that between April 25th 5:32PM ET and April 26th 3:24 PM ET there was a data reporting issue with those who pulled in data from the Google Ads and AdWords API or Google Ads Scripts.

Google said there was an issue that may have impacted "some read report requests" across Google Ads scripts, the AdWords API, and the Google Ads API.

Specifically, Google said a "small percentage of report downloads may have been missing rows or may have had incorrect data in a given row."

Google is recommending that rerun "any reports that you have executed during this period as the missing data has been restored." Or you may want to pull the data again and see if the numbers were accurate or not - whatever is easier for your development team.

Again, the issue was between April 25th 5:32PM ET and April 26th 3:24 PM ET.

Forum discussion at Twitter.