Google Ads Rolls Out Updated Create Ad User Interface

Google Ads has rolled out the new create ad interface to all advertisers, the search company confirmed. This is a very subtle change in terms of the interface, there are no real new features - but the look is slightly different.

Google told us there is now larger spacing and the box user interface styling and standardization is now 100% rolled out.

I first spotted this via @sonofgorkhali on Twitter.

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is the old interface from a few months ago via SEJ:

You can see the boxes are indeed bigger and they are outlined.

Again, this is a small change but some of you may have noticed this being fully live now in the Google Ads interface.

