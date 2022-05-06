Google Maps Business Redressal Form Adds "Business Doesn't Exist" Option

Google has added a new option in the Business Redressal Complaint Form under the "Identify the content on Google Maps that you claim might lead to fraudulent activity" drop down. The new option is "this business doesn't exist" and the local SEO community are super happy about this addition.

This form was updated in the past couple days I believe and the Business Redressal Complaint Form is used to report "misleading information or fraudulent activity on Google Maps related to the name, phone number, or URL of a business." This form should be used for fraudulent activity not other edits.

Here is a screenshot showing the new option for "this business doesn't exist."

This was first spotted by Hava Ha on Twitter - here is some of the reaction:

YESSSSSS! I've wanted this new category for so long! I hope they now pay more attention to the proof submitted... 🧐 https://t.co/9Wi39RFYHA — Amy Toman 🇺🇦🌻 (@BubblesUp) May 4, 2022

Report those fake listings! https://t.co/RiIPxg7FgZ — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) May 4, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.