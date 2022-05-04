Was There Crawl Spikes From Google After URL Parameter Tool Went Offline?

May 4, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
As you know, last week, on April 26th, Google disabled the URL parameter tool within Google Search Console and stopped respecting any of the rules added to that tool. Some are asking if the recent crawl spikes they saw with Googlebot was related to this change.

Dave Smart posted on Twitter charts showing his crawl activity spiking around this time. Of course, this can easily be unrelated to the URL parameter tool. It is almost impossible to isolate this crawl spike to the URL parameter tool. But Dave did say there were no other changes around this time.

Here are his tweets:

Glenn Gabe jumped in to say it is likely unrelated:

And John Mueller from Google agreed:

Of course, anything is possible. I have heard from some others privately that they saw significant crawl spikes after the URL parameter tool went away - and yes, they used that tool heavily. But again, it is impossible to confirm without having access to Google's end.

Have you noticed this as well? What do you all think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

