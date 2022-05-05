Poll: 67% Of SEO Professionals Have University Degrees

How many SEOs do you think have university and college degrees? If you thought about 2/3rds, you'd be right. A Twitter poll conducted by Brodie Clark asked SEO professionals: do you have a University degree? 67% said yes and 33% said no to that question.

Here is the final poll:

The poll had over 1,000 responses, and while it does not survey the whole SEO professional world, it does have a lot of responses. If you remove the "I don't work in SEO" responses, we have about 67% that do have university degrees and 33% that do not have university degrees.

I wonder if the responses would be different on LinkedIn? Here you go:

Forum discussion at Twitter.