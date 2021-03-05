Search Buzz Video Recap: Two Google Ranking Updates, Core Web Vitals, Google Ads Notifications, Semrush IPO & Ginny Marvin Goes To Google

It was a busy week in our search industry on so many levels but I kick off this recap with the monthly Google webmaster report. Then I go into not just one but two different unconfirmed Google algorithm updates that were spotted this week. SEOs, despite Google saying the Google Page Experience Update won’t be huge, said they will prioritize core web vitals efforts. The DMCA process with Google may just be broken, I share a story. If your Google rich results disappeared, it might not be a technical issue, it might be a quality issue. Google recommends for large sites to go with the pyramid structure. Google said your internal linking gives Google a sense of the different levels of importance amongst your pages. Google said when it comes to pagination, noindex the pages that aren’t needed for search engines. Google Chrome will support scroll to image and scroll to video fragments. Google is testing the see results that mention filter again. Google Ads mobile app now lets you configure custom notifications and performance insights. Google Ads is launching a new policy for evasive ads. Google My Business has a new help document explaining the new device/platform report. Semrush looks like it is going public, the numbers are interesting. And last but not least, my former colleague, Ginny Marvin is joining Google as the Google Ads Liaison. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

