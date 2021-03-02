Ginny Marvin Joins Google As New Ads Product Liaison

Mar 2, 2021
Ginny Marvin

Ginny Marvin has announced on Twitter she has joined Google as the new Google Ads Product Liaison. She left Search Engine Land in December after being with the company since 2013 and now is going into a similar role that Danny Sullivan took after he left Search Engine Land.

Ginny said "Some work news from me after a couple of months off: I have joined Google in a new role as Ads Product Liaison. My core aim is to help answer questions about how Google Ads products & policies work and help bring marketers' insights & perspectives to the teams working on them. It's not an exaggeration to say this is a pivotal time for digital advertising with advancements in AI, privacy initiatives and more. I'm excited to be able to serve in this liaison role to help marketers stay informed and be successful in the years ahead. And my DMs are open. I will be doing a lot of listening and look forward to lots of constructive conversations."

When Ginny told me she was leaving, which was several months ago, I always joked that she would end up at Google, like Danny. She always thought I was crazy but I kind of saw this coming. Ginny has the history, work ethic, smarts and humor to work at Google and in this role. I am sure she will be amazing at it and more importantly, I think she will make for positive changes for the PPC community directly with changes to the Google Ads platform.

Just to be clear, Danny was the first Liaison to be hired for Google. He was hired on the Search side, then Matt Koval was hired on the YouTube side and now Ginny on the Google Ads side:

Here is some of the reaction from the industry on this announcement:

There is way too much reaction to embed it all but this is very positive news for both Google and the industry.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

